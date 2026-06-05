CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.7679.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNH. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNH opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,764,717 shares of the company's stock worth $409,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CNH Industrial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,204,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,087 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 20,180,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899,583 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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