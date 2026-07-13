CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Price Target Raised to $10.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.52% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNH. Citigroup boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE CNH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,042,453. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 923.2% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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