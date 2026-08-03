CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion.

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CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CNH. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $12.25 price objective on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,764,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,747,000 after buying an additional 1,834,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,824,753 shares of the company's stock worth $247,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332,615 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company's stock worth $282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,603,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,308,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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