CNO Financial Group (CNO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $1.0053 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.94%.The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE CNO opened at $43.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.83.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CNO Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 11,060 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $442,068.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 214,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,524.28. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 45,357 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,958,061.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 320,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,838,013.99. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,778 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,863. Insiders own 3.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded CNO Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

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