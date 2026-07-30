CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 40.06%.The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from CNX Resources' conference call:

45Z credit monetization outlook improved: Treasury’s revised carbon-intensity calculations increased the expected annual value of CNX’s 45Z credits to approximately $40 million, with about $30 million of previously sold credits expected to appear in third-quarter cash flow. Combined with environmental attributes, CNX is targeting roughly a $90 million annual low-carbon revenue run rate .

Treasury’s revised carbon-intensity calculations increased the expected annual value of CNX’s 45Z credits to approximately $40 million, with about $30 million of previously sold credits expected to appear in third-quarter cash flow. Combined with environmental attributes, CNX is targeting roughly a . CNX expects third-quarter capital spending to rise from the second-quarter level before moderating in the fourth quarter, but reiterated that activity timing—not inflation—is driving the quarterly pattern and maintained its full-year CapEx outlook around the midpoint.

CNX expects third-quarter capital spending to rise from the second-quarter level before moderating in the fourth quarter, but reiterated that activity timing—not inflation—is driving the quarterly pattern and maintained its full-year CapEx outlook around the midpoint. Production is expected to build through the second half, with a 12-to-13-well Marcellus pad coming online in the third quarter and an Utica pad expected in the fourth quarter; management said it is not specifically engineering production around winter gas prices.

Production is expected to build through the second half, with a 12-to-13-well Marcellus pad coming online in the third quarter and an Utica pad expected in the fourth quarter; management said it is not specifically engineering production around winter gas prices. Management remains willing to pursue countercyclical share repurchases, potentially using additional revolver debt if risk constraints permit, citing a soft near-term gas outlook but strong longer-term Appalachian fundamentals. CNX also reported that Utica wells are performing in line with expectations and that drilling efficiency continues to improve, while well costs remain around $1,700 per lateral foot.

Get CNX Resources alerts: Sign Up

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 816,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,874. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $43.62.

CNX Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CNX Resources this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNX Resources news, Director William N. Thorndike, Jr. sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 426,585 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,876.25. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,619 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,028 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,239 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,540 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CNX Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CNX Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNX Resources

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation is a natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. Established as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 following its spinoff from Consol Energy, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Marcellus and Utica shales across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

In addition to its upstream activities, CNX Resources has invested in midstream infrastructure through its subsidiary that gathers, processes and transports natural gas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNX Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNX Resources wasn't on the list.

While CNX Resources currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here