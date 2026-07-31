Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 151,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session's volume of 163,355 shares.The stock last traded at $38.72 and had previously closed at $39.91.

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Key Headlines Impacting Coastal Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Coastal Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coastal Financial reported record net interest income and continued BaaS growth in the second quarter, although these gains were outweighed by credit costs. Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Coastal Financial reported record net interest income and continued BaaS growth in the second quarter, although these gains were outweighed by credit costs. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said the stock is technically oversold after the heavy selling, while analysts have been revising earnings estimates higher. This could support a near-term rebound, though it is not a fundamental recovery signal by itself. Down 49% in 4 Weeks

Zacks said the stock is technically oversold after the heavy selling, while analysts have been revising earnings estimates higher. This could support a near-term rebound, though it is not a fundamental recovery signal by itself. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded CCB from “strong buy” to “outperform” but retained a $50 price target, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained an “outperform” rating with a $53 target. Both targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Analyst Rating Update

Raymond James downgraded CCB from “strong buy” to “outperform” but retained a $50 price target, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained an “outperform” rating with a $53 target. Both targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company appointed a longtime nonemployee director as executive chair and highlighted a strategic shift in investor materials. The governance change may improve oversight, but investors will likely focus more on credit performance and partner risk. Coastal Financial Reshapes Governance

The company appointed a longtime nonemployee director as executive chair and highlighted a strategic shift in investor materials. The governance change may improve oversight, but investors will likely focus more on credit performance and partner risk. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter results were substantially worse than expected: Coastal posted a $2.76-per-share loss versus consensus expectations for roughly $1.01 of earnings, while revenue of $60.37 million was well below the $148.50 million estimate. Coastal Financial Q2 Results

Second-quarter results were substantially worse than expected: Coastal posted a $2.76-per-share loss versus consensus expectations for roughly $1.01 of earnings, while revenue of $60.37 million was well below the $148.50 million estimate. Negative Sentiment: The loss was primarily caused by a $68.8 million credit expense related to a single CCBX partner relationship, raising concerns about underwriting, concentration and risk controls in the BaaS business. Several law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations following the disclosure; these are allegations and solicitations, not findings of wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational risk. CCB Investor Alert

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCB. Raymond James Financial lowered Coastal Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coastal Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCB

Coastal Financial Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $616.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,657 shares of the company's stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,819 shares of the company's stock worth $25,708,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,377 shares of the company's stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 56,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides a full range of community banking services to clients along North Carolina's central and eastern coastline. The company focuses on delivering personalized relationship banking to individuals, small businesses, and local professionals in seaside and inland communities.

Through Coastal Community Bank, Coastal Financial offers deposit products including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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