Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Coats Group plc (LON:COA - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.43 and traded as high as GBX 88.10. Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 88.10, with a volume of 7,223,624 shares changing hands.

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Coats Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.67.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats is a world-leading Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries, delivering the essential materials, components, and software solutions that help our customers grow, compete and win. We help the apparel and footwear industry perform at its best through impactful sustainability solutions, insight-led innovation and industry-leading technology platforms. Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. In 2025, we generated $1.5 billion in revenue and employed 19,000 people worldwide — all united by a spirit of innovation, quality and service.

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