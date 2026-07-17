Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on KOF

Institutional Trading of Coca Cola Femsa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,024,000 after acquiring an additional 274,894 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 8,190.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,389 shares of the company's stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 34.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 163.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 70,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the last quarter.

Coca Cola Femsa Trading Up 0.8%

KOF opened at $102.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $1.1248 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Coca Cola Femsa's previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. Coca Cola Femsa's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.17%.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca‑Cola FEMSA NYSE: KOF is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company's product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

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