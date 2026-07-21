CocaCola (KO) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CocaCola to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $13.1710 billion for the quarter. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CocaCola to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $353.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77. CocaCola has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $85.68.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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