CocaCola (NYSE:KO) EVP Sells $7,946,000.00 in Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Mann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 207,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,480,004. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,046,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,801,980. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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