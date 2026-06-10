CocaCola (NYSE:KO) EVP Sells $7,946,000.00 in Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Mann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 207,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,480,004. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.
CocaCola Price Performance
Shares of KO traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,046,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,801,980. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.
Institutional Trading of CocaCola
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting CocaCola
Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America flagged Coca-Cola as a stock to watch into the 2026 World Cup, saying beverage volumes could rise as global event demand boosts consumption. The World Cup Is Here: Analyst Names One Beverage Stock To Watch
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Coca-Cola’s strong Q1 performance, including better-than-expected earnings, revenue growth, pricing power, and volume gains, reinforcing the view that KO can keep growing even in an inflationary environment. Coca-Cola's Inflation Balancing Act: Price Increases vs. Volume
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles continue to frame KO as a Dividend King, noting its long streak of dividend increases and reliable income profile, which supports demand from dividend investors. 1 Plain-As-Day Dividend King to Buy and Never Sell That Has Increased Its Payout for 64 Consecutive Years
- Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s launch of BodyArmor Fit shows it is expanding further into the “better-for-you” beverage category, which could open additional growth avenues beyond traditional soda. Coca-Cola launches BodyArmor Fit as it branches out in the 'better-for-you' category
- Neutral Sentiment: Chairman James Quincey and EVP Jennifer Mann disclosed share sales, but both were pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions tied to tax withholding on equity awards, making them less alarming than discretionary insider selling.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.87.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola
CocaCola Company Profile
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The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.
Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.
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