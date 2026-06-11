CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $82.49 and last traded at $82.6460. Approximately 14,111,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,866,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

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Specifically, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,480,004. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,480,004. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,826,640. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage around the 2026 FIFA World Cup is constructive for KO, with Bank of America and Morgan Stanley both highlighting Coca-Cola as a beverage winner that could benefit from higher drink volumes during the tournament. The World Cup Is Here: Analyst Names One Beverage Stock To Watch

Analyst and media coverage around the 2026 FIFA World Cup is constructive for KO, with Bank of America and Morgan Stanley both highlighting Coca-Cola as a beverage winner that could benefit from higher drink volumes during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also reinforced Coca-Cola’s fundamentals, citing strong Q1 earnings, revenue growth, and pricing power as reasons investors continue to favor the stock. Coca-Cola's Inflation Balancing Act: Price Increases vs. Volume

Recent commentary also reinforced Coca-Cola’s fundamentals, citing strong Q1 earnings, revenue growth, and pricing power as reasons investors continue to favor the stock. Positive Sentiment: KO continues to attract income investors because of its dependable dividend profile and long history of annual payout increases, which supports demand for the shares. 1 Plain-As-Day Dividend King to Buy and Never Sell That Has Increased Its Payout for 64 Consecutive Years

KO continues to attract income investors because of its dependable dividend profile and long history of annual payout increases, which supports demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Options activity has also been unusually bullish, with call buying rising above normal levels, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside.

Options activity has also been unusually bullish, with call buying rising above normal levels, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares, but the sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and to cover tax withholding on equity awards, making it less alarming than discretionary insider selling. CocaCola NYSE: KO EVP Jennifer Mann Sells 100,000 Shares

EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares, but the sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and to cover tax withholding on equity awards, making it less alarming than discretionary insider selling. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 earnings estimate to $3.27 per share, which is supportive but only a modest revision versus consensus.

CocaCola Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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