CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.06.

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CocaCola Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,821,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339,131. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $359.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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