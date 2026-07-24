CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 1.3% - Time to Buy?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $82.1860. Approximately 11,904,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,282,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.17.

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Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $353.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 49,056 shares of the company's stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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