Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cogent Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.55) per share and revenue of $0.0010 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). On average, analysts expect Cogent Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.5%

COGT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 133,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,690. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Xponance LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the technology company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.

The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.

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