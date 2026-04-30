Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the information technology service provider's stock. Guggenheim's target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.59% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.40.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,180,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,309. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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