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Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Cohort logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Cohort shares crossed above its 200-day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 1,192.50), trading as high as GBX 1,386 and last at GBX 1,352, up about 1.3% on volume of 61,121 shares.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: market cap £619.09 million, P/E 33.76, beta 0.33, with a quick ratio of 0.93, current ratio of 1.36 and debt‑to‑equity of 57.48.
  • Insider activity: director Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 1,611 shares at an average of GBX 1,242 on April 9 (≈£20,008.62), and corporate insiders own 29.78% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cohort.

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,192.50 and traded as high as GBX 1,386. Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,352, with a volume of 61,121 shares.

Cohort Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,264.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,192.50. The firm has a market cap of £619.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 1,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,242, for a total transaction of £20,008.62. 29.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets. The Group is split into two segments: Communications and Intelligence - EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers. Cohort acquired a majority stake in June 2016. www.eid.pt - EM Solutions designs, assembles, tests, and supports satellite communications on-the-move terminals for defence and government customers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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