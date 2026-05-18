Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) SVP Sells $46,920.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $46,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 172,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,103,177.84. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Christopher Bohrson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,500 shares of Cohu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $76,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $28,570.00.

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Cohu Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 790,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,370. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.Cohu's revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cohu by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cohu by 17.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Cohu by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 88,248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 25.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in Cohu by 183.4% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 50,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cohu from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Cohu and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research raised Cohu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

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Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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