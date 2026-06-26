Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $139.18 and last traded at $146.8430, with a volume of 1069113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.52.

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Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $182.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 3.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business's revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,991,110.64. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $656,744,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 847.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $347,472,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $224,663,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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