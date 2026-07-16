Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company's previous close.

CL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.94.

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Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 879,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company's fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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