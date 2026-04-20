Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.25 and last traded at C$29.12, with a volume of 45781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.11.

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Collective Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.40.

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Collective Mining Ltd. will post 0.0010018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Collective Mining

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders.

Further Reading

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