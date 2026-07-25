Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Collegium Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.50.

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Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.73. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $193.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.47 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 95.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 256,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 113.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 102,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,651 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after buying an additional 377,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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