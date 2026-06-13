Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.6667.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The business had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $758.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,842.40. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $281,992.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 132,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,949.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 511 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Columbia Sportswear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Columbia Sportswear wasn't on the list.

While Columbia Sportswear currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here