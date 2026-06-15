Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.06 and last traded at $68.6530, with a volume of 28404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The business had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $758.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $276,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $281,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 132,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,949.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 215.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,624 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $56,674,000 after purchasing an additional 739,584 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $27,407,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,675 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 439,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,770 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $121,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 231.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,330 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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