Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $929.0 million-$943.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.9 million. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.450-4.900 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Weiss Ratings raised Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 850,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,782. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.93. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $614.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.97 million. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $505,842.40. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $281,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 132,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,949.20. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923 over the last 90 days. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,809 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,073 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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