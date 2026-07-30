Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Posts Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.93, FiscalAI reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $614.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $606.97 million. Columbia Sportswear updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.450-4.900 EPS.

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Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.79. 854,365 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,839. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $69.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $276,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $281,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 132,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,949.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,493 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 96,260 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,128 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $63,967,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,123 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,184 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $24,360,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 437,576 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 183,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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