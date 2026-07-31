Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the textile maker's stock. BTIG Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock's current price.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.83.

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Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $62.79 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $69.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $614.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $276,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,638.42. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $281,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,949.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock worth $639,923. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,115 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,322 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,216 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 43.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company's stock.

Key Columbia Sportswear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbia Sportswear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Columbia reported second-quarter revenue of $614.4 million, above the $607.0 million consensus estimate and up 1.5% year over year. Adjusted EPS was $0.52, significantly ahead of the consensus expectation for a $0.41 loss. Columbia Sportswear Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Columbia reported second-quarter revenue of $614.4 million, above the $607.0 million consensus estimate and up 1.5% year over year. Adjusted EPS was $0.52, significantly ahead of the consensus expectation for a $0.41 loss. Positive Sentiment: The company raised or reaffirmed a stronger full-year 2026 profit outlook, guiding to EPS of $4.45-$4.90 versus analyst expectations of approximately $3.85. Management said second-quarter sales exceeded its guidance, while tariff-related pricing and other factors helped support profitability. Columbia Sportswear boosts outlook after tariff-driven profit surge

The company raised or reaffirmed a stronger full-year 2026 profit outlook, guiding to EPS of $4.45-$4.90 versus analyst expectations of approximately $3.85. Management said second-quarter sales exceeded its guidance, while tariff-related pricing and other factors helped support profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The full-year revenue outlook of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion is broadly in line with the $3.5 billion consensus estimate, suggesting limited near-term sales upside despite the improved earnings projection.

The full-year revenue outlook of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion is broadly in line with the $3.5 billion consensus estimate, suggesting limited near-term sales upside despite the improved earnings projection. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was below expectations: EPS of $1.15-$1.35 versus consensus of $1.56, and revenue of $929 million-$943 million versus $974.9 million expected. The shortfall indicates softer near-term demand or greater uncertainty around the seasonal business. Tariff-Boosted Q2 Beat but Weaker Outlook Keeps Analyst at Hold

Third-quarter guidance was below expectations: EPS of $1.15-$1.35 versus consensus of $1.56, and revenue of $929 million-$943 million versus $974.9 million expected. The shortfall indicates softer near-term demand or greater uncertainty around the seasonal business. Negative Sentiment: Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Hold rating, emphasizing that the quarterly beat was helped by tariffs while the weaker outlook limits confidence in the earnings trajectory. Investors may therefore view the profit improvement as potentially less durable.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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