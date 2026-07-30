Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.450-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.350 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.83.

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Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $62.79. 850,216 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,782. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.93. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $614.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $606.97 million. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $276,542.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the sale, the director owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,842.40. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,115 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,322 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 29.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,621 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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