Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.0385.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Comcast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $35.50 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

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Comcast Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. Comcast has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $11,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,829 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 232,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 97,601 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,112 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,332,228 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,295,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,642 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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