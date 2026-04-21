Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.51%.

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Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $46.99 and a one year high of $63.19. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Commerce Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Kim L. Jakovich sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $48,826.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $655,524.45. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Dunn purchased 2,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $257,777.13. The trade was a 86.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,655. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,643 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,782 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price target on Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company's commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

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