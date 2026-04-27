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Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Commercial Bancgroup logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Commercial Bancgroup reported quarterly earnings of $999.00 EPS for the quarter, according to Zacks.
  • Shares traded up to $29.10 midday; the company has a market cap of $398.67 million, a P/E of 19.53, and a 52‑week range of $23.24–$29.89.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed: the consensus is a Moderate Buy (one Strong Buy, one Sell), while Weiss Ratings recently restated a "sell" opinion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Commercial Bancgroup.

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Commercial Bancgroup Stock Performance

Commercial Bancgroup stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.10. 52,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,522. The company has a market cap of $398.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. Commercial Bancgroup has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Commercial Bancgroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Bancgroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Bancgroup

Institutional Trading of Commercial Bancgroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBK. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Commercial Bancgroup during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Bancgroup during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Commercial Bancgroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Bancgroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Bancgroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Commercial Bancgroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution that offers traditional consumer and commercial products and services to serve businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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