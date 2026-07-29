Commerzbank (CRZBY) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Commerzbank to post earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $3.7229 billion for the quarter.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts expect Commerzbank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Commerzbank Stock Performance

CRZBY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,887. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRZBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Commerzbank from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRZBY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Commerzbank were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

Further Reading

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