Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CMTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CMTV - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 228,635 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 95,251 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.0%

CMTV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. 1,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,233. Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07.

Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.

Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Community Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Community Bancorp

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp NASDAQ: CMTV is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking and related financial services through its subsidiary banking operations. The company focuses on deposit-taking and lending activities typical of community-oriented banks, serving the needs of individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and local organizations.

Its primary products and services include core deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage and real estate finance, and payment and treasury management services designed to support local business cash flow and day-to-day banking needs.

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