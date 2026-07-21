Community Financial System (CBU) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $221.7670 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 21.26%.The firm had revenue of $213.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Financial System to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Community Financial System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. Community Financial System has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The stock's 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Community Financial System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community Financial System's payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Financial System news, Director Eric Stickels sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,256.16. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 12,191 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $816,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,020. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,257 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Community Financial System in the second quarter worth $15,185,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 129.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,438 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 156,049 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 523.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,719 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 122,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Community Financial System by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,906 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,184,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial System in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Community Financial System from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Community Financial System from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community Financial System from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Financial System presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBU

Community Financial System Company Profile

Community Financial System NYSE: CBU is the bank holding company for Community Bank, National Association, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in DeWitt, New York. Through its principal subsidiary, the company offers a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of both consumer and business clients. Its organizational structure centers on community-based banking operations supported by centralized technology, risk management and administrative functions.

The company's product offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgage loans, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management services, and electronic banking.

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