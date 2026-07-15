Community Health Systems (CYH) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1065) per share and revenue of $2.8854 billion for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.600-0.000 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.30). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Community Health Systems Trading Down 8.2%

CYH stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $450.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Community Health Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered Community Health Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,553,686 shares of the company's stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,576 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,035,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 607,066 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,086 shares of the company's stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 64,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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