Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $31.7680 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CHCT alerts: Sign Up

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $540.86 million, a PE ratio of 172.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Community Healthcare Trust's payout ratio is presently 1,745.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Huntington initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Odyssean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,538 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 187,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated NYSE: CHCT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company's portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long‐term, triple‐net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust's holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Community Healthcare Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Community Healthcare Trust wasn't on the list.

While Community Healthcare Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here