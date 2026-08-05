Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 426.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.5%.

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Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHCT opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.63 million, a PE ratio of 161.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated NYSE: CHCT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company's portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long‐term, triple‐net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust's holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

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