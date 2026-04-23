Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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Community Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMHF remained flat at $33.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198. Community Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Community Heritage Bank, a locally focused commercial bank headquartered in Kingstree, South Carolina. As a federally regulated holding company, it oversees the strategic direction and financial operations of its wholly owned subsidiary, leveraging community relationships to support regional economic growth.

Through Community Heritage Bank, the company offers a full suite of deposit and lending products tailored to individuals, small businesses and agricultural enterprises.

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