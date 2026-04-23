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Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Community Heritage Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly earnings: Community Heritage Financial reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter.
  • Stock and valuation: Shares were flat at $33.00 (a 12‑month high) with only 100 shares traded; the company has a market cap of $97.35 million and a P/E of 11.22.
  • Business profile: The firm is the bank holding company for Community Heritage Bank in Kingstree, South Carolina, offering deposit and lending products to individuals, small businesses and agricultural customers.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Community Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMHF remained flat at $33.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198. Community Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Community Heritage Bank, a locally focused commercial bank headquartered in Kingstree, South Carolina. As a federally regulated holding company, it oversees the strategic direction and financial operations of its wholly owned subsidiary, leveraging community relationships to support regional economic growth.

Through Community Heritage Bank, the company offers a full suite of deposit and lending products tailored to individuals, small businesses and agricultural enterprises.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

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