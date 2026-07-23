Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.1667.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Community West Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $30.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

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Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.80. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 20.77%.The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2,945.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Community West Bank, headquartered in Goleta, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Community West Bancshares focuses on providing personalized financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers in its service area.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of deposit accounts—such as business checking, savings and money market accounts—along with online and mobile banking capabilities.

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