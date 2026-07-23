Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.65 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 20.77%.

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Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 312,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Community West Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Community West Bancshares from $30.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.17.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 75.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,795 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company's stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Community West Bank, headquartered in Goleta, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Community West Bancshares focuses on providing personalized financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers in its service area.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of deposit accounts—such as business checking, savings and money market accounts—along with online and mobile banking capabilities.

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