CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get CommVault Systems alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Stock Down 0.3%

CVLT stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The stock's 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.82.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In related news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $112,719.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,413.04. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at $33,269,119.73. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,811. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,887,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,335.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,856 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 22,133.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 610,098 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $76,482,000 after buying an additional 607,354 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 135.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 786,175 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $148,414,000 after purchasing an additional 452,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 14,047.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 381,982 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,885,000 after buying an additional 379,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commvault also announced it is showcasing its unified hybrid-cloud resilience platform at HPE Discover 2026, emphasizing AI workload protection, cyber recovery, and enterprise-scale resilience. Commvault Delivers Unified Hybrid Cloud Resilience at HPE Discover 2026

Commvault also announced it is showcasing its unified hybrid-cloud resilience platform at HPE Discover 2026, emphasizing AI workload protection, cyber recovery, and enterprise-scale resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms, including Rosen, Robbins, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, The Gross Law Firm, Schall, and Robbins Geller, issued reminders about the pending CVLT class action and the July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen class action reminder

Multiple plaintiff firms, including Rosen, Robbins, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, The Gross Law Firm, Schall, and Robbins Geller, issued reminders about the pending CVLT class action and the July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on allegations that Commvault’s pre-January 27 disclosures and growth narrative were inconsistent with later results, following a 31% single-day stock decline tied to Q3 2026 results and a large market-cap wipeout. Negative Sentiment: Securities class action update

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CommVault Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CommVault Systems wasn't on the list.

While CommVault Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here