CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $314.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.43 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.

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CommVault Systems Trading Up 5.0%

CVLT opened at $149.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CommVault Systems from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $147.60.

Get Our Latest Report on CVLT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 254 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,400. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $837,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,927 shares in the company, valued at $30,425,673.51. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 60.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 893,385 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $155,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,034 shares of the software maker's stock worth $192,683,000 after buying an additional 312,178 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC increased its position in CommVault Systems by 2,137.0% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 316,117 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 301,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 145.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,017 shares of the software maker's stock worth $68,530,000 after acquiring an additional 214,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 7,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,653 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,023,000 after acquiring an additional 202,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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