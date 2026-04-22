Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and traded as high as $20.08. Compagnie Financiere Richemont shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 399,149 shares trading hands.

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Compagnie Financiere Richemont Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company headquartered in Geneva. The group designs, manufactures and distributes high-end jewelry, watches, leather goods, writing instruments, accessories and fashion items through a portfolio of maisons and specialist retailers. Richemont's business model combines brand ownership with direct retail operations and selective wholesale distribution to serve affluent consumers worldwide.

Richemont's portfolio includes several well-known luxury maisons that operate across distinct product categories, notably jewellery and watchmaking, as well as leather goods and accessories.

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