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Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (SBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SABESP is expected to report second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 12, with analysts forecasting earnings of $0.0899 per share and revenue of $1.2421 billion. The earnings call is scheduled for August 13 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell short of expectations, with earnings of $0.02 per share versus the $0.08 consensus and revenue of $1.16 billion versus $1.28 billion expected.
  • SBS shares opened at $5.44, while analyst sentiment remains a “Moderate Buy”; however, several research firms recently downgraded the stock to “Hold.” Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0899 per share and revenue of $1.2421 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.25%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Stock Up 0.3%

SBS stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 246.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

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Earnings History for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS)

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