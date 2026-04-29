Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC) to Issue $0.19 Special Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1904 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

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Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Stock Performance

ELPC opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is a Brazilian utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Established in 1954, Copel operates a diversified portfolio of power plants, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric facilities supplemented by thermal and renewable energy sources. The company's integrated network spans the entirety of Paraná state, delivering electricity services to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a combination of high-voltage transmission lines and local distribution networks.

In addition to its core power business, Copel has expanded into telecommunications through its Copel Telecom subsidiary.

Further Reading

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