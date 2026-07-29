Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1151) per share and revenue of $641.6110 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.14%.The firm had revenue of $884.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.83 million. On average, analysts expect Compania Cervecerias Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Compania Cervecerias Unidas Price Performance

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,726. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 917.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,270 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,252.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,277 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compania Cervecerias Unidas currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.00.

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Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA NYSE: CCU is a Chile-based beverages company with operations across Latin America. The company engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, soft drinks, wines, mineral water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Through a combination of owned brands and licensing agreements, CCU serves both domestic and export markets with a diversified portfolio designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

In its beer segment, CCU produces flagship brands such as Cristal, Escudo and Royal Guard, while also brewing international labels under license, including Heineken in select markets.

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