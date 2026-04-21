Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, December 26th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Compass Diversified from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Compass Diversified from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Keller bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,200. This represents a -300.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company's stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings NYSE: CODI is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified's investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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