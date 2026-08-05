Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Compass from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Compass from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.29.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass

Compass Stock Up 9.2%

NYSE COMP traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 10,225,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,780,617. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 655.00 and a beta of 2.36. Compass has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Compass had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 23,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $293,434.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,781,204 shares in the company, valued at $97,342,862.04. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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