Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives "Buy" Rating from HC Wainwright

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 432.81% from the company's current price.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Compass Pathways from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass Pathways from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.15.

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Compass Pathways Price Performance

CMPS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,328,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,231. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Compass Pathways has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.47.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Compass Pathways will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Pathways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Pathways by 67.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Pathways by 8,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Compass Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Compass Pathways by 1,354.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Pathways News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Compass Pathways this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore upgraded Compass Pathways from in-line to outperform and set a $21 price target , signaling meaningful upside potential as investors reassess the stock. Article Title

Evercore upgraded Compass Pathways from to and set a , signaling meaningful upside potential as investors reassess the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company reported six-month Phase 3 data from its COMP006 trial showing COMP360’s rapid onset and durable effect in treatment-resistant depression, a key step toward strengthening the FDA case for approval. Article Title

The company reported from its COMP006 trial showing COMP360’s in treatment-resistant depression, a key step toward strengthening the FDA case for approval. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its overweight rating and BTIG raised its price target to $25 with a buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment after the new trial update. Article Title

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its rating and BTIG raised its price target to with a rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment after the new trial update. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage focused on the new data review and the company’s progress toward an FDA filing, but did not add materially new fundamentals beyond the trial results and analyst reactions. Article Title

Additional coverage focused on the new data review and the company’s progress toward an FDA filing, but did not add materially new fundamentals beyond the trial results and analyst reactions. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary noted the stock’s reaction has been somewhat muted relative to the strength of the data, suggesting investors may still be waiting for regulatory clarity before assigning a higher valuation. Article Title

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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