Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Hits New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 157953676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compass Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 64.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Xponance LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company's stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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