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Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Hits New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Compass Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $1.61 and last at $1.79 — down about 64.4% from the prior close of $5.03 — on very heavy volume (~157.95M shares).
  • Analysts are mixed but broadly optimistic: the consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.20, while individual ratings range from sell to strong buy and several firms maintain buy/outperform calls.
  • Compass is a clinical-stage biotechnology company (market cap ~$322.4M) with negative earnings (quarterly EPS -$0.09; FY forecast -0.41) and lead programs CTX-471 (PD‑1/PD‑L1 bispecific) and DSP107 (CD47‑SIRPα pathway modulator).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 157953676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compass Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 64.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Xponance LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company's stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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