Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Compugen in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Compugen from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compugen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGEN

Compugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.77.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Compugen had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 47.97%.The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,988 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 176,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,802 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,191 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Compugen by 10.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,875 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Compugen by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,304 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company's stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. NASDAQ: CGEN is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery company that leverages proprietary computational discovery platforms to identify novel immuno-oncology targets and biomarkers. The company combines large-scale biological datasets with machine learning algorithms to generate and validate new therapeutic and diagnostic candidates. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Compugen also maintains a presence in the United States to support its clinical development and commercial collaborations.

Compugen's predictive discovery engine scans complex biological systems in silico to reveal previously unrecognized pathways and immune checkpoints involved in cancer progression.

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